Countdown to Kickoff: East Central

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) -The East Central Hornets are entering year two with Coach Eric Collins.

When Collins came in last year COVID put a damper on implementing his new offense, but with a normal offseason this year, the team is firing on all cylinders.

“We got better as the season went on and then having a spring was huge.,” said Collins. “It’s huge for anybody but spring was really good, I felt really comfortable where we’re going. Now having a good summer under our belt, now we just hope COVID lets us play.”

The Hornets have 17 seniors on the team this year and are bringing back around seven starters on defense and six starters on offense including senior quarterback Duece Hugger.

Huggers says in his time with the team, their bond has only grown stronger.

“Our bond is just like family,” said Hugger. “That’s all we talk about is being like a family. We pick each other up and we talk to each other. We just make sure we keep each other up.”

On the defensive side, senior defensive end Carson Lewelling has embraced more of a leadership role coming into this season.

“We don’t have many seniors starting this year, we don’t have a big senior class but seniors definitely have to step it up this year and be more leaders,” said Lewelling.

On both sides of the ball and from players of all ages and grades, the goal for this season remains the same.

“I just want to win a state championship, that’s all I’m looking for,” said Hugger. “Just make it to the playoffs and have a winning record.”

“Make it deep into the playoffs. That’s the main goal,” said Lewelling. “Get deep in the playoffs and maybe get a ring.”

