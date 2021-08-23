WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Children’s consignment sale setting up in D’Iberville

Twice as Nice
Twice as Nice(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’Iberville, Miss. (WLOX) - For the next few days, the D’Iberville Civic Center will be filled with racks, shelves and boxes filled with merchandise.

“We have anything from newborn clothes to teenage clothes to everything in between,” Lauren Keenan said.

Keenan is a part of Twice As Nice Kid’s Resale, a biannual consignment sale that brings in items from across the Coast.

“Everything here is from a local person selling their items, whether it be brand new in the box or gently used,” Keenan said. “They price it.”

Organizers hope the typical crowd comes by to dig in on affordable goods, especially with so many families going through COVID-19 related hardships.

“It supports the local economy. It supports local moms. It supports everybody around us,” Keenan said.

The goal of the sale is to help mothers and families across the Coast while also giving essential workers some added perks.

“We start with heroes, which is everybody right now. So any hospital workers, doctors, nurses, anybody like that, we have presale passes for them,” Keenan said.

Those are the people who can come in and shop during their own special time slot Tuesday evening. Military members and educators are also welcomed to come by starting at 5 p.m.

Organizers said it’s a small token of appreciation for their service.

“I say prayers for them every night because I do not want to walk a foot in their shoes,” Keenan said.

The consignment sale will be going on until Aug. 28.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Christerfer Michael Nilges and charged him with two felony counts...
Neighbor holds alleged burglar at gunpoint in Pass Christian, deputies say
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths...
7,249 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
COVID has impacted many things in a negative way, but it has also opened the eyes of some to...
Small Gautier business on the rise despite the pandemic
Keitha Alexander’s kidneys are barely functioning, leaving her with end-stage kidney disease...
Biloxi woman and her family in desperate need of kidney donor

Latest News

Local artist and Moss Point native Bill Nelson spent Monday bringing in around 15-20 paintings...
Moss Point City Hall aims to be town’s cultural center with local artwork
Hannah Horn, who is getting married in May 2022, was one of more than 140 brides-to-be who...
Bridal Experience gives brides-to-be ideas, guidance on planning their weddings
Keitha Alexander’s kidneys are barely functioning, leaving her with end-stage kidney disease...
Biloxi woman and her family in desperate need of kidney donor
The Hattiesburg Zoo hopes to build two new exhibits south of the current main entrance within...
Hattiesburg Zoo planning new exhibits on south end property