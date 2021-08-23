Children’s consignment sale setting up in D’Iberville

D’Iberville, Miss. (WLOX) - For the next few days, the D’Iberville Civic Center will be filled with racks, shelves and boxes filled with merchandise.

“We have anything from newborn clothes to teenage clothes to everything in between,” Lauren Keenan said.

Keenan is a part of Twice As Nice Kid’s Resale, a biannual consignment sale that brings in items from across the Coast.

“Everything here is from a local person selling their items, whether it be brand new in the box or gently used,” Keenan said. “They price it.”

Organizers hope the typical crowd comes by to dig in on affordable goods, especially with so many families going through COVID-19 related hardships.

“It supports the local economy. It supports local moms. It supports everybody around us,” Keenan said.

The goal of the sale is to help mothers and families across the Coast while also giving essential workers some added perks.

“We start with heroes, which is everybody right now. So any hospital workers, doctors, nurses, anybody like that, we have presale passes for them,” Keenan said.

Those are the people who can come in and shop during their own special time slot Tuesday evening. Military members and educators are also welcomed to come by starting at 5 p.m.

Organizers said it’s a small token of appreciation for their service.

“I say prayers for them every night because I do not want to walk a foot in their shoes,” Keenan said.

The consignment sale will be going on until Aug. 28.

