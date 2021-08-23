WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

7,249 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 1,976 new cases and 6 new deaths reported over the past three days.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths in the state over the last three days. The number of new cases is the 72-hour total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

Of the new cases, 1,976 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that three-day period. In the state’s lower counties, those new cases were reported in Harrison County (955), Jackson County (437), Hancock County (200), Pearl River County (252), George County (58), and Stone County (74).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George369858619
Hancock5982937115
Harrison26,67036150972
Jackson19,80827526537
Pearl River700217020440
Stone3009408514

Of the 56 deaths reported statewide, the six lower counties reported a total of six new deaths between Aug. 6 to Aug. 22 in Harrison County (4), Hancock County (1), and Pearl River County (1).

As of Aug. 22 at 3pm, there have been a total of 413,498 cases and 8,047 deaths reported.

.
.(MSDH)

Between July 14-27, 2021, there were 97 people who died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That number more than doubled between July 28 and Aug. 10, when 233 people died from the virus, said MSDH.

In the last few weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 18, there were 1,660 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 457 were in the ICU and 324 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Christerfer Michael Nilges and charged him with two felony counts...
Neighbor holds alleged burglar at gunpoint in Pass Christian, deputies say
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
COVID has impacted many things in a negative way, but it has also opened the eyes of some to...
Small Gautier business on the rise despite the pandemic
Judge Robert Kreb's latest ruling means the structures can remain standing for the moment.
Future of the Sands Development becoming clearer
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge

Latest News

Unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including...
'It was devastating': Mo. nurse talks losing baby to COVID-19 complications
Keitha Alexander’s kidneys are barely functioning, leaving her with end-stage kidney disease...
Biloxi woman and her family in desperate need of kidney donor
More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Hospitals filling up nationally amid COVID-19 surge
Olympian Cory McGee is back in her hometown encouraging others to not only compete like her but...
Olympian Cory McGee helps Pass Christian get vaccinated