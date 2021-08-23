7,249 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths in the state over the last three days. The number of new cases is the 72-hour total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

Of the new cases, 1,976 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that three-day period. In the state’s lower counties, those new cases were reported in Harrison County (955), Jackson County (437), Hancock County (200), Pearl River County (252), George County (58), and Stone County (74).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 3698 58 61 9 Hancock 5982 93 71 15 Harrison 26,670 361 509 72 Jackson 19,808 275 265 37 Pearl River 7002 170 204 40 Stone 3009 40 85 14

Of the 56 deaths reported statewide, the six lower counties reported a total of six new deaths between Aug. 6 to Aug. 22 in Harrison County (4), Hancock County (1), and Pearl River County (1).

As of Aug. 22 at 3pm, there have been a total of 413,498 cases and 8,047 deaths reported.

. (MSDH)

Between July 14-27, 2021, there were 97 people who died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That number more than doubled between July 28 and Aug. 10, when 233 people died from the virus, said MSDH.

In the last few weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 18, there were 1,660 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 457 were in the ICU and 324 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.