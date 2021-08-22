WLOX Careers
Small Gautier business on the rise despite the pandemic

By Brandy McGill
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is growing in Gautier. Even though COVID-19 has impacted many things in a negative way, it has also opened the eyes of some to follow their dreams.

Traveling along Gautier Vancleave Road you can’t help but see several small businesses. Nearly 10 businesses fill one suite and now there’s a new one in town, ‘O’ Pink’s Sweets Treats & More LLC’.

“In 2016 I started out just doing things like candy apples and making cakes for family and things,” said Latanya Lett. “Once I found out that was my niche I said hi, I think I want to go for it.”

Eventually, the demand for Latanya Lett’s sweet treats outgrew her kitchen at home. Over the years, Lett contemplated between her passion for creating deserts versus her full-time job.

“I actually worked at the Gold Nugget for 10 years before stepping out on faith,” Lett said. “Doing sweets have always been my passion. I just got the urge and decided to just go for it.”

Lett said opening a shop during the pandemic was not easy. However, with help from family, friends, and the community, opening day Saturday was a dream come true.

“It was very time-consuming,” said Lett. “We had to go through a lot of red tape with opening the business but overall, we pushed through everything,” she said.

Joining other businesses Lett says she’s thankful for the support and knows she’s not alone.

“Next door, we have the copy club here,” said Lett. “We also have another business venture down from me, she’s going to be opening up a scrub shop. It’s been an outpouring of love here from everyone. Everyone is stopping in congratulating. So everyone is welcoming everyone with opening arms and we’re shooting for it.”

