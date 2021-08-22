Seabee KIA memorial becomes place of honor and healing

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Since the Seabees began operation in 1942, 403 service members have been killed in the line of duty.

On Saturday, the first service to dedicate the memorial plaza in their honor was held at the Naval Construction Battalion Center. It’s the only such memorial in the country. And already, it has become a place of honor and healing.

“I know my brother’s up in heaven smiling because he’s a grandfather now,” said Anthony Amesquita as he looked down at the brick memorial.

He lost many friends in Iraq. Seven members of his battalion ‘NMCB 14′ were killed in 2004. Christopher Dickerson, Jason Dwelley, Michael Anderson, Trace Dossett, Ronald Ginther, Robert Jenkins and Scott McHugh.

Amesquita is on the Coast for the 75th convention of the Navy Seabee Veterans of America. And this is the first time he’s seen the memorial bricks emblazoned with their names. His reaction was understandable.

“Oh, emotional. I talked about this just yesterday,” he said. “I got super emotional. Today, I’m a little bit under control, but I can still feel my heart rate going up.”

The memorial, he said, is for their honor, but also, for his healing.

“It’s therapeutic,” said Amesquita. “This is all therapeutic. It’s important to continue living. And, to continue the legacy of the Bees.”

The Navy Seabee Veterans of America, along with the Seabee Historical Foundation, put on the ceremony at the base’s Heritage Center.

“It’s the legacy of the organization,” said Kevin Slates, director of the Historic Foundation Board. “You know, Seabees’ motto of “Can Do, We Build, We Fight” started in 1942 with the creation of the Seabees during World War II. And that same ethos resonates through the Seabees that we have on active duty today.”

Richard Wade served as a Seabee in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. “45 years, 11 months and three days,” he said.

And this memorial means as much to him as anyone.

“They’re friends. They’re brothers. Sisters. Served this country with dignity. I sit out there and I look at the names, names that I remember. I just get emotional.”

The memorial has been in the plans for about a year and the bricks were installed about a month ago.

