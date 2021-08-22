Neighbor holds alleged burglar at gunpoint in Pass Christian, deputies say

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was arrested after deputies arrived at a home and found a neighbor holding the suspect at gunpoint Sunday in Pass Christian.

Deputies responded to the scene in reference to a vehicle burglary in the 11000 block of Shiyou Road.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the neighbor saw the suspect breaking into the vehicle, and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. Deputies arrested 30-year-old Christerfer Michael Nilges and charged him with two felony counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Nilges also had belongings taken from the burglarized vehicles that belonged to the original caller. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

