Countdown to Kickoff: Gautier

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) -Coming into the fall the Gautier Gators and head coach Marc High have one word in mind before the season starts: finish.

“We had a lot of close games last year,” said High. “We had a 4-3 record and we missed the playoffs which doesn’t happen a lot, but it’s made the kids hungrier. We had a really good spring and a really good fall so far. We’re just trying to keep everybody healthy to get out there.”

For junior quarterback Kaden Irving he also has a return to the playoff on his mind, not just for himself but for the senior class.

To help reach that goal he’s focused on becoming a better leader in the offseason.

“Just being around them, getting closer bonds with everyone to make sure we’re on the same page,” said Irving Just making sure they go out with a band. They’ve worked their tail off the last three years but it’s only right.”

Gautier lost 21 seniors but are bringing back around six starters on offense and defense.

Coach High is also looking for some younger players to make a bigger impact this season.

“We did lose some quality seniors in some quality spots but we’ve got some young guys that have stepped up along the offensive line, receiver positions,” said High. “The defense I think, is going to be one of our strong suits this year.”

A senior leader on the offensive line is returning starter and four star offensive tackle Bryson Hurst, he says he’s been working to embrace the leadership role on the O-Line

“You know I’ve just been talking to them and letting them know the things that I’ve been through that they can just fix,” said Hurst. “I don’t want them to make the same mistakes that I made like getting beat on easy stuff. I want to make sure they have everything down pat.”

All in all, from the coaches to the players, and everyone in between, the Gators are ready to get the 2021 season underway.

