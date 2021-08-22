Biloxi woman, family are desperately in need of kidney donor

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A donation that goes far beyond food, clothing, or even money is the donation of life,

Right now, there are thousands of people on the organ transplant list. One South Mississippi woman is waiting her turn in line for a longer and better chance at life as she waits for a kidney donor.

Four days out of the week, un-packaging a dialyzer pack to insert into a machine has become routine for Keitha Alexander. It’s a machine that functions as her kidneys.

“A few years ago I was diagnosed with SLE lupus,” said Keitha. A few years after that the lupus experience turned into basically in stage renal disease.”

Also known as end-stage kidney disease, meaning Alexander’s kidneys are barely functioning. Leaving her with one option, a kidney transplant.

Keitha Alexander received a congratulations letter from Oshners in New Orleans once she was added to the kidney transplant list.

Since then, her husband and daughter have been desperately searching for an “O” donor. Both Roy and Ariana Alexander have placed decals on their vehicles, asking the public for help.

“I’m having big life changes and more to come, I feel like I need her with me,” Ariana said. “And I will do anything to advocate for a kidney and for her to live a long life,” she said. “It’s tough, it’s tough,” added Roy.

Both Roy and Keitha worked in healthcare but never imagined their job description becoming a lifestyle in their home.

“One of the reasons I got out of the field was because I needed something different because of what you see a patient go through,” he said. “However, never knowing that the patient is now your wife.”

The Alexanders said it’s a family fight and this mother and wife are not alone.

“My spouse, he helps me with my treatment,” Keitha said. “My daughter, she supports me. If I get down, she’s a building block.”

Now, all Keitha Alexander needs is someone willing to donate a kidney, which is a piece of life in her eyes.

“If you could just consider, I can begin to live a more effective life,” said Keitha.

If you’d like to become a kidney donor to help others like Keitha, click here.

