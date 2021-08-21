Rep. Steven Palazzo calls situation in Afghanistan ‘heartbreaking’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many Americans have watched as chaotic scenes from Afghanistan continue to pour in, Rep. Steven Palazzo among them. He calls the situation on the ground “heartbreaking” and “avoidable.”

Palazzo told WLOX that the current state of Afghanistan is a result of poor planning when it came to the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

“What has created this disaster is not the fact that we’re withdrawing troops, it’s the fact that we’re withdrawing troops without a plan,” Palazzo said.

“When the Taliban started to advance, we just allowed them to take territory after territory. We didn’t provide the necessary air support that we should have provided. We did not coordinate this with our allies-- the Afghanis-- and it’s put us in a precarious situation where we have tens of thousands of people we are trying to get out of the country.”

The District 4 Congressman said leaving Americans and our allies in the country is un-American.

“We don’t leave Americans behind. We don’t leave American service members behind. We don’t leave American citizens, we don’t leave our allies behind, and we’re actually having to depend on the people we kind of betrayed to go out and find Americans and get them to the airport to safety.”

He has strong thoughts of the state of the Taliban, too. When asked if the Taliban of 2001 and the Taliban of 2021 are the same, Palazzo said yes.

“Afghanistan is going to become a training ground/ breeding ground for terrorists. Don’t think that they are just going to go back to growing poppy and having a peaceful life. They’re going to come after Americans, they are going to come after our allies. They’re going to try to do the same thing to the Afghan citizens who supported Americans and it was all avoidable. That is the sad, tragic, truth.”

