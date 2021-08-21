Olympian Cory McGee returns home to Pass Christian, takes part in vaccination event

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Pass Christian is celebrating the accomplishments of their own Olympic finalist, Cory McGee this weekend.

Back home from Tokyo for a much needed break, Cory will take part in a meet and greet at Pass High Saturday. Alongside recognizing Cory’s achievements, organizers will be offering COVID-19 vaccines from the Coastal Family Health Center.

Coastal Family Health Center is excited to be a part of the Health and Wellness the City of Pass Christian is holding... Posted by Coastal Family Health Center on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Mtold WLOX News that she took her shots before going to Tokyo and encouraging vaccinations in our community is the logical next step after such a unique Olympic experience.

“You just have to ask yourself is this something that makes sense for me?” said McGee. “And as someone who travels a lot and trains with people who are competing at a high level, if I can minimize any risk of getting sick and I can make the worry for my team and the people I’m around all the time any less than that was an answer for me.”

The event will be held at Francis McDonald stadium at the Pass Christian High School Campus from 10 am until 2 pm.

