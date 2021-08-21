Olympian Cory McGee helps Pass Christian get vaccinated

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Olympian Cory McGee is back in her hometown encouraging others to not only compete like her but to get vaccinated like her.

“It’s obviously important right now and just so relevant,” McGee said.

Fresh from her time at the Tokyo Olympics, organizers wanted to make the track star’s Pass Christian homecoming special while keeping the pandemic in mind.

“We don’t want to have a super spreader event here, so let’s emphasize wellness. Let’s promote vaccinations,” Mayor Jimmy Rafferty said. “In Harrison County only 34% of the people are vaccinated.”

Together with Coastal Family Health and other partners, a vaccine site was set up on the same field where McGee used to practice as a Pass Christian High Pirate.

It gave her a chance to meet her fans while also talking about getting the shot.

“It’s just part of people trusting if a young, healthy person is getting vaccinated then it’s probably ok,” she said. “I’m happy I could be a part of that.”

High school athletes, community leaders and fans all came out to see the track star, leading to big vaccine numbers.

“We had probably vaccinated the second most for our the company and we have 12 clinics that do vaccinations,” Coastal Family Health Center Practice Manager Marcie Walton said. “The mobile unit goes out to the community all over the counties, Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and our little slice of heaven managed to vaccinate just under what they do going to all those counties.”

And most of those patients were in the 17 and younger crowd, the least vaccinated demographic in the state.

“Right now with everything going on it, feels fantabulous that we are doing everything we can to stem the tide of this pandemic,” Walton said.

Along with meeting an Olympian, those that got the shot got a gift card to Doordash or Gulf Coast restaurants in the city. And while the incentives drew in a crowd, some people rolled up their sleeves simply to make sports safer this year.

“It lessens the chances of getting sick and if less people are getting sick than more people are able to play,” McGee said. “The reason why I got vaccinated was I didn’t want to get my teammates sick.”

Others wanted to stay healthy while around loved ones.

“I want to be safe around my family and my friends, my people,” 7th grader Samiyah Oliver said.

Regardless, patients that got the shot felt like they made the right choice.

“It’s their decision, but I really feel like everybody should come out and get the vaccine,” 11th grader Ashton Lang said.

