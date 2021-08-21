WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum welcomes new USM, WCU students

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum had a Woodstock theme Saturday.
The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum had a Woodstock theme Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg was a popular place Saturday afternoon for university students as they toured the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and other parts of the historic downtown area.

Students from the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University, as well as many families, enjoyed a Woodstock theme at the museum.

It included lots of tiny Volkswagon buses and posters on display.

It was also part of “Home Sweet Hattiesburg,” a project to introduce new USM students to different parts of the city.

“I think it’s a great place for young people,” said Maria Enger, a Hattiesburg native who is in her first year of medical school at William Carey University. “I went to school at Sacred Heart and so, I always loved going to downtown and now that we have all these fun things to do, I’m really hoping that more people come out and really support the downtown association and stuff like that.”

The Pocket Museum opened in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients
Judge Robert Kreb's latest ruling means the structures can remain standing for the moment.
Future of the Sands Development becoming clearer
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 2:42 p.m., in reference to a fatal...
38-year-old Wiggins man killed in fatal crash on I-59
Local nursing homes take issue with employee vaccine mandate
Local nursing homes take issue with employee vaccine mandate

Latest News

Blazing hot today. A Heat Advisory will be in effect.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
On Saturday, the first service to dedicate the memorial plaza in their honor was held at the...
Seabee KIA memorial becomes place of honor and healing
Olympian Cory McGee is back in her hometown encouraging others to not only compete like her but...
Olympian Cory McGee helps Pass Christian get vaccinated
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge