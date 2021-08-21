Hattiesburg Pocket Museum welcomes new USM, WCU students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg was a popular place Saturday afternoon for university students as they toured the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and other parts of the historic downtown area.

Students from the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University, as well as many families, enjoyed a Woodstock theme at the museum.

It included lots of tiny Volkswagon buses and posters on display.

It was also part of “Home Sweet Hattiesburg,” a project to introduce new USM students to different parts of the city.

“I think it’s a great place for young people,” said Maria Enger, a Hattiesburg native who is in her first year of medical school at William Carey University. “I went to school at Sacred Heart and so, I always loved going to downtown and now that we have all these fun things to do, I’m really hoping that more people come out and really support the downtown association and stuff like that.”

The Pocket Museum opened in 2020.

