Future of the Sands Development becoming clearer

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The future of the Sands project in Ocean Springs could finally be gaining some clarity. Judge Robert Krebs ruled Friday that the buildings do not have to be torn down, but that the board of aldermen must consider if one or both of the structures built on the property can be made compliant under the R-1A ordinances and zoning law.

This comes on the heels of developers and the city’s appeal for the judge to reconsider. Last month he ordered the existing structures on the property to be removed within sixty days. He also reversed the Board of Aldermen’s approval of The Sands’ sketch plat.

The judge reinstated the Unified Development Code and also ruled that a public hearing has to take place in the next 30 days to discuss the matter.

The developer of The Sands project Michael Butler shared this statement with WLOX regarding the latest news.

“We are happy with the judge’s ruling regarding our existing buildings. They can easily be incorporated Into our apartment complex plan. We will move forward with our multi-family apartment project as is allowed by the R1-A zoning. Although this project will not be built as we had initially hoped, we will do our absolute best to build a project that will make our community proud. Thank you to the citizens of Ocean Springs for your support.”

No word yet on when the public meeting will take place.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

