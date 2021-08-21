Brutal heat and humidity this weekend

The heat is on this weekend! We’ll warm up into the low to mid 90s today if enough sun peeks out. The heat index could get as high as 105-115 Saturday afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties. Isolated showers and storms are possible today.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows only in the upper 70s. Sunday may be even hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index could be as high as 105-115 again. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible.

Hurricane Grace made landfall in Mexico as a major hurricane, but it will weaken into a tropical storm today. It will stay over Mexico. Tropical Storm Henri could strengthen into a hurricane this weekend, and it is expected to make landfall near Long Island, New York on Sunday. Finally, there is a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic that has a low chance of becoming a depression. It is currently not a Gulf Coast threat.

