WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biloxi Dragons hold tryouts for 2022 season

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Semi-pro football is a few months away from kicking off and tryouts are well underway.

The Blioxi Dragons hit the field for tryouts for the 2022 season Saturday.

The Dragons are a semi-pro team out of the American Football Alliance, they’ll take on teams out Florida, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

The regular season for the Dragons kicks off in February so they’re spending the next few months trying to get around 40 to 50 players on the roster.

For the drills on Saturday, they were everything you would expect to gauge players.

”We do a bunch of agility drills, 40-yard dash, three-cone drill, L-Drill,” said head coach and general manager Josh Heppel. “Then we go through player agilities, seeing where quarterbacks can throw the ball, how receivers are running and how their routes look, how the defensive backs are covering. We look at how lineman are shooting and doing what they need to do, just the whole nine yards.”

If you missed the Saturday’s tryouts, they’re planning on holding another on September 11th.

They ask you to bring cleats, gloves, shorts and a shirt, a valid ID, and any extra water.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients
.
5,048 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 2:42 p.m., in reference to a fatal...
38-year-old Wiggins man killed in fatal crash on I-59
Judge Robert Kreb's latest ruling means the structures can remain standing for the moment.
Future of the Sands Development becoming clearer

Latest News

Biloxi Dragons Tryouts
Biloxi Dragons hold tryouts for 2022 season
George County is set to open its season September 3 against Greene County
Countdown To Kickoff: George County
Countdown To Kickoff: George County
Countdown To Kickoff: George County
High school football jamborees (08/20/2021)
High school football jamborees (08/20/2021)