Unvaccinated Saints fans heading to the Superdome need negative PCR test

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands are expected to attend the Saints’ pre-season game in the dome Monday night. Though, things will be different for the fans. To enter the dome, you must be vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

You’ll have to show either your vaccination card or proof using the LA Wallet App on your phone. If you’re not vaccinated, you will have to show proof of a negative PCR test. That test must be taken no more than 72 hours prior to entering the dome.

It’s important to note, the PCR test is not the rapid COVID test that a lot of people are taking. The PCR test is considered to be more accurate and the results come from a lab that could take a couple of days to get. Remember, the test must be taken no more than 72 hours before you enter the dome.

“Whenever you get this test performed, it’s time-stamped so someone will put the date and the time. So you will be out of the 72 hours window if you get that test early today,” says Teshawn Ash.

“This is really the highest level of protection that we can give so that those 70,000 folks walking through the doors know that they are going to have a great time but not have an adverse outcome because they went to the game,” says Jennifer Avegno, M.D.

The Mayor told FOX 8, even with thousands of people in the dome on Monday night, she’s confident that it will be safe because of the measures put in place.

“Only in the guidance that we know we put forward and also the response that we got from the organization. That gives me the confidence that I need and I believe we need to put our best foot forward from our public safety team and as well as working with our partners, such as the Saints organization,” says Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

Those checkpoints for proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test will take place in multiple locations. Dome officials say everyone will be checked including the vendors and staff. Masks must be worn by fans and staff at all times, except while eating or drinking.

