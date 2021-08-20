WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

South Mississippi nurses adjust to ‘new normal’ with COVID-19

As the war against COVID-19 progresses, there’s always a need for more frontline soldiers. In...
As the war against COVID-19 progresses, there’s always a need for more frontline soldiers. In this case, nurses.(None)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the war against COVID-19 progresses, there’s always a need for more frontline soldiers. In this case, nurses. Right now, those future nurses are learning how they’ll fit in during these uncertain times.

Caleigh Everingham’s mom served as a nurse for 35 years. She remembers vividly how the nurses on duty stood out during her mom’s final moments.

“My mom and I were best friends and she passed away in 2016 in ICU, and her nurses, they changed my life. They really made a difference in the darkest moment of my life,” said Everingham.

A similar experience motivated Cody Shields to help others.

“My grandmother, when she was going through cancer, fighting cancer,” said Shields. “I went to MD Anderson, as a kid, and stayed with her. And the nurses there were amazing. I knew I wanted to do something like that.”

Now both Cody and Caleigh are beginning their journey toward careers in the medical field.

“It’s exciting to have things to do, but there’s also a lot of stuff going on around you.”

“I actually don’t want to stop here. I want to get my CRN and eventually be a nurse practitioner or go into a CRNA role.”

If you’ve ever thought about a career in nursing, check out the following resources for educational opportunities available in South Mississippi:

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

William Carey University

University of Southern Mississippi

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
.
5,048 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,807 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new...
4,807 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination now a condition of employment, enrollment at UMMC
COVID-19 vaccination now a condition of employment, enrollment at UMMC
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
.
5,048 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
The special vaccine event was organized by friends of Joe Abston, who died on Aug. 15 from...
Dozens roll up their sleeves to ‘do it for Joe’ at event honoring late community leader