Scholar athlete of the week: Vancleave’s Carson Robb

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Vancleave’s Carson Robb started playing baseball when he was just four years old. Right then and there, his passion for the game was born.

“Since I was a little kid, I always dreamed of being on the big stage,” Robb said. “The crowd behind you, yelling your name.”

At this time next year, his dream will come true, when he sets foot on campus as a member of the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. But he won’t be alone.

“My brother goes there. I couldn’t pass up a chance to play with my brother,” he said. “He and I are pretty close, it will be amazing to spend one or two years with him.”

Off the field, Carson and his teammates help grow the game by lending a helping hand to the local little league teams.

“They spend a lot of time over at the little league. We’ve done some camps and stuff over there. They have a really good relationship with those coaches and players,” Vancleave head baseball coach Justin Edwards said. “They help out, a lot of them coach, a lot of them umpire, they’ll help out with the scoreboard or anything they need over there. I love that our guys do that, it’s awesome.”

Carson currently has a 3.9 GPA, and carries a second passion - hard work in the classroom.

“I’ve always cared about school a lot, and baseball,” Robb said. “It goes hand-in-hand.”

Planning to study mathematics, when it’s time to hang up the batting gloves, Carson says he hopes to not stay too far away from baseball - and maybe even combine his two passions.

“I’d like to be a stats analyst for an MLB team,” he said. “I think that would be really cool. It would mix my academic and sports love all in one.”

