PROGRAMMING ALERT: WLOX signal to be down Friday afternoon for maintenance

If you watch WLOX during the early afternoon, don't be alarmed when you lose our signal Friday.
If you watch WLOX during the early afternoon, don’t be alarmed when you lose our signal Friday.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you watch WLOX during the early afternoon, don’t be alarmed when you lose our signal Friday.

At noon, we have to turn off the power switch at our transmitter site and complete work crews started earlier this month. Once the tower crew finishes its upgrades, we’ll turn our signal back on and you can once again enjoy WLOX programming.

We apologize for this temporary inconvenience, and thank you for watching WLOX. Of course, all our digital services like WLOX.com and our free news and weather apps (Apple/Android) will continue updating as normal through this outage.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

