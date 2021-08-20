WLOX Careers
Pascagoula High teachers, students back to virtual after shutdown

This is the first time Pascagoula High School teacher Jessica Wilkinson has had to teach her oral communications totally virtual. Last year, she had to balance her class time between in-school students and at-home students.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Because of rising COVID numbers, Pascagoula High School closed its doors yesterday for two weeks. Although there are no students in the classroom, there’s a lot of teaching going on.

English teacher Lewis Sims is back in the virtual saddle. And to ease the transition his students are doing their part.

“I’m just very pleased with the number of students that I have that are engaged early,” he said. “They wake up. We have conversations like we do in class. But they want to be here. They want to learn. They want to be part of what we’re doing.”

And if he or any of the other teachers need help, Jeannie Steer, technology integration specialist, is there.

“Basically, we want to make sure our teachers feel comfortable,” she said. “If they are not feeling comfortable, we’re here to help assist them. A lot of them are feeling overwhelmed, so we are just taking baby steps.”

This is the first time Jessica Wilkinson is teaching her oral communications class totally virtual. Last year, she had to balance her class time between in-school and at-home students.

“Yesterday when I came into the school, it was a little weird,” she said. “It was very strange to walk into such an empty school, to set up in this empty classroom. But as soon as I started logging into Google meet, all 17 of these sweet faces logged in, and so it just made me feel a lot better.”

Students are scheduled to come back Sept. 2.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

