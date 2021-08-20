WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients

The isolation order is statewide and effective immediately.
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must immediately isolate at home, according to an order issued Friday by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.(AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must immediately isolate at home, according to an order issued Friday by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. The order is statewide and effective immediately.

The order is very similar to one Dr. Dobbs issued at almost this exact same time in 2020. But the language is updated to include “fully vaccinated individuals, infected with COVID-19.” It also states “Mississippi K-12 schools are required to exclude all students and faculty diagnosed with COVID-19 from the school setting during the isolation period.”

  • Anyone infected with COVID-19 must must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 10 days from onset of illness (or 10 days from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic).
  • A negative test for COVID-19 is not required to end isolation at the end of 10 days, but you must be fever free for at least 24 hours with improvement of other symptoms.
  • Persons infected with COVID-19 should limit exposure to household contacts. No visitors should be allowed in the home. Please stay in a specific room away from others in your home. Use a separate bathroom if available. If you need to be around others in your home, you should wear a face mask.

Failure or refusal to obey the lawful order is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500.00 (41-3-59) or imprisonment for six months or both. If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both (41-23-2).

For more information on what to do if you are sick, and steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at home, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
.
5,048 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,807 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new...
4,807 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The COVID vaccination drive by the Pascagoula-Gautier School District drew 114 people.
Pascagoula-Gautier School district COVID vaccine drive brings in 114
As the war against COVID-19 progresses, there’s always a need for more frontline soldiers. In...
South Mississippi nurses adjust to ‘new normal’ with COVID-19
Saturday, Pass Christian will celebrate their own Olympic finalist Cory McGee. The meet and...
Track star Cory McGee talks about her Olympic adventure, upcoming Pass Christian vaccine event
COVID-19 vaccination now a condition of employment, enrollment at UMMC
COVID-19 vaccination now a condition of employment, enrollment at UMMC