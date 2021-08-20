Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must immediately isolate at home, according to an order issued Friday by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. The order is statewide and effective immediately.

The order is very similar to one Dr. Dobbs issued at almost this exact same time in 2020. But the language is updated to include “fully vaccinated individuals, infected with COVID-19.” It also states “Mississippi K-12 schools are required to exclude all students and faculty diagnosed with COVID-19 from the school setting during the isolation period.”

Anyone infected with COVID-19 must must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 10 days from onset of illness (or 10 days from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic).

A negative test for COVID-19 is not required to end isolation at the end of 10 days, but you must be fever free for at least 24 hours with improvement of other symptoms.

Persons infected with COVID-19 should limit exposure to household contacts. No visitors should be allowed in the home. Please stay in a specific room away from others in your home. Use a separate bathroom if available. If you need to be around others in your home, you should wear a face mask.

Failure or refusal to obey the lawful order is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500.00 (41-3-59) or imprisonment for six months or both. If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both (41-23-2).

For more information on what to do if you are sick, and steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at home, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html

