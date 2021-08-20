WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.(CNN/KGTV)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – SeaWorld said a 6-year-old female orca died Thursday.

Animal care specialists and veterinarians started treating Amaya after she began showing signs of illness on Wednesday, SeaWorld said.

The killer whale’s condition continued to decline rapidly, and her death was sudden and unexpected.

SeaWorld said this is a very difficult time for those who knew and loved Amaya, who inspired millions of people to appreciate and learn more about orcas.

The specialists who cared for her are heartbroken.

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.

Amaya was the youngest orca at SeaWorld. Both she and her parents live in SeaWorld San Diego.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,807 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new...
4,807 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19
Caesars Superdome
Saints offering refunds, canceling accounts; fans in limbo
As of Aug. 15, nearly 200 students and over two dozen employees throughout the district had...
Rising number of cases at Ocean Springs schools causing concern for parents, district officials

Latest News

After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden to address chaotic Afghanistan evacuation amid criticism
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
.
5,048 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi