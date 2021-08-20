Dozens roll up their sleeves to ‘do it for Joe’ at event honoring late community leader

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Sixty people are now on their way to being protected from COVID-19 after rolling up their sleeves Thursday in memory of their friend Joe Abston, who died earlier this week from the virus.

The special vaccine event was organized by friends of Abston and hosted by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Singing River Health System.

Joe’s wife Missy said he asked her to please tell everyone he loved to get vaccinated. A few days later, he died. His funeral was held just hours before the vaccination event, which was planned before he passed away.

In life, Joe Abston left a major mark on the city of Pascagoula as a city leader and advocate for youth sports. Now, even in death, he continues to leave a lasting impact on his community. (Facebook/City of Pascagoula)

Seeing so many people at the vaccine event filled Missy’s grieving heart with joy knowing her husband helped inspire so many.

“Joe really wanted no one else to have to go through today. Burying him was the most horrible thing I think I’ve ever done in my life,” said Missy Abston. “He wanted everyone to have the fighting chance that he didn’t have because he didn’t make that choice.”

Missy and Joe Abston (WLOX)

Missy and their two daughters were vaccinated earlier this year, but Joe held out. It’s a decision he ultimately regretted. His story is now inspiring those who knew him to roll up their sleeves.

“I was the last guy that was totally not going to get vaccinated,” said Brandon Prince, who was at Thursday’s drive-through event. “Until it hits home with you, you don’t really understand how important this is. I don’t want to put my family through this.”

READ MORE: ‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died

It’s a message that many in Pascagoula are sharing after seeing how quickly the virus overtook the otherwise healthy 51-year-old.

“If there’s anything that could compel you to come off the fence and make your mind up about taking the COVID vaccine shot... do it for your family, do it for your friends. They want you around. We want Joe,” said family friend Kellie Neuman.

In life, Joe Abston left a major mark on the city of Pascagoula, serving three terms as a councilman, working at the port authority for over 25 years, and refereeing high school football. Now, even in death, he is still leaving a lasting impact on his community.

“All these people coming here and doing it for Joe, it kind of makes sense. I think he’s going to save lives,” said Edna Villalobos.

If you missed Thursday’s event, you can still get vaccinated between 8am and 7pm, Monday through Friday, at the Singing River Healthplex on Highway 90. No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.