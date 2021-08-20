Countdown to Kickoff: Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -This year’s Moss Point Tiger team comes with experience, bringing back 23 seniors, including nine starters on defense, and eight starters on offense.

For head coach Gene Harmon, he’s seen some of the seniors on this team grow up right before his eyes.

“My first year here was ten years ago when they were in the second grade and I was their PE coach,” said Harmon. “So I got a chance to see them from second grade all the way up. When I had them in PE classes, I knew it was a special group of them coming in. I’m in year 11 now and they’re seniors and it’s amazing to still be a part of their growth.”

One of the seniors coming back is center Breland Curry, who said over the last few years, the offensive line has grown together as a unit.

“Just building that relationship with them, knowing them on and off the field, it gives me personal reaches to them,” said Curry. “Being able to talk to them and get to them on an easier level.”

Another returner on offense is verbal Ole Miss commit Larry Simmons, who says he’s ready to show off the work he and the team have put in over the offseason on and off the field.

“Being a better leader to the team. I’ve been working on my hands, route running, that type of stuff as a receiver,” said Simmons. “I just want to go out with a big bang and just let everybody know what we did our senior year. We really want to get a ring this year.”

For Coach Harmon and the rest of the staff, they’re thankful to be back out on the field as a team.

“The guys have put in so much work for us. We’ll be blessed just to play a game,” said Harmon. “We just want to play at the end of the day.”

