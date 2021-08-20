WLOX Careers
Being young and healthy will not save you from COVID-19

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Most people think when you’re young and healthy, nothing can take you down. However, the COVID-19 Delta variant is putting that theory to the test.

Darris Echols, 39, of Gulfport thought he could beat COVID-19.

“I thought I could do a pretty good job of taking care of myself by taking the right vitamins and nutrients that I needed to keep my immune system up,” said Echols. “But it wasn’t enough.”

Echols was diagnosed with COVID in late July and received the monoclonal antibody infusion to keep him out of the hospital.

Ryan Sefton of Biloxi said he never got sick and like many people, he didn’t think he was at risk to catch COVID-19.

“I’ve been around a lot of people who had it and I never got it, so I wasn’t too concerned about it,” said Sefton.

Sefton finally got his first vaccine last week.

“My mom and dad were on me to get a vaccine, so I came and got it,” said Sefton.

Case numbers are climbing dramatically and hospitals and clinics are overflowing with younger people in their COVID units.

“Our average age of infection coming in through the walk-in is 38-years-old and through the hospital is 53 years old,” said SRHS Ocean Springs Clinic Physician Dr. Steve Demetropoulos. “10% of the people in the hospital are vaccinated that have COVID. The other 90% are all unvaccinated.

Numbers like that leave many in the medical community battling the pandemic scratching their heads.

“You know it’s a strange thing, and this is something I have a hard time understanding,” said Demetropoulos. “We have a preventative for this and it’s the vaccination. And people still coming in like ‘oh I can’t have gotten it or I’m too healthy or I stay very fit or I’m very careful.’”

But healthy and fit isn’t enough to protect from the Delta variant. Since January, there has been a dramatic increase of COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi among those between the ages of 25 and 49.

Almost all of them of them were unvaccinated.

