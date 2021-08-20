WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT
Another hot one for Friday with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible. Very high humidity will lead to a dangerous heat index of around 110 degrees. Avoid midday heat and seek breaks in the air conditioning and the shade. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water. A heat wave will continue into the weekend. In the tropics, Grace and Henri pose no U.S. Gulf Coast threat. Another tropical disturbance in the east Atlantic Ocean near the Cape Verde Islands could become a depression or storm next week but it is currently not considered a threat to the U.S. mainland.

