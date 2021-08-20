WLOX Careers
38-year-old Wiggins man killed in fatal crash on I-59

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 38-year-old Wiggins man was killed in a fatal crash on I-59 Thursday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 2:42 p.m., in reference to a fatal crash on I-59 in Pearl River County.

Officials say a 2005 Chevrolet Van driven by Raymond Collins was traveling south, when he lost control of the vehicle, slid off the roadway and overturned.

Collins received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

