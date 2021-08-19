WLOX Careers
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reeves gives latest on COVID-19 response

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is giving the latest on the state’s COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.

He’ll be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Director Stephen McCraney at 4 p.m.

Click here to watch live.

The press conference comes as Mississippi’s hospital systems are inundated with patients.

With thousands of new cases each day, Mississippi has been one of the areas most impacted by the Delta variant’s surge.

Last week, Reeves said the state is “calmly dealing” with the issue. He also mapped out plans to have additional healthcare workers in place in the state.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

