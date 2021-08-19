WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pascagoula High School will be closed for the next two weeks due to COVID-19. It is set to...
Pascagoula High to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,085 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
4,085 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Joseph Ray Jones, 42, is wanted in George County on two counts of commercial burglary and by...
WANTED: Suspect wanted in George County believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Edward Sipp, pictured left, was arrested after officers saw him climbing out of the window a...
Police: Burglary suspect arrested after officers see him climbing out of window
UMMC Vice-Chancellor Lou Ann Woodward speaks outside a second field hospital set up at UMMC to...
Samaritan’s Purse responding to ‘a disaster of our own making’

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
Chief Tom Manger, of Capitol Police, speaks about a bomb threat connected to a man in a black...
Capitol Hill bomb threat: Police full news conference
A police report says the boy was locked in a day care van for two hours in 90-degree heat.
Boy left in locked day care van, owner charged
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Standoff as man near Capitol in pickup claims he has a bomb
State educators vote to allow hybrid schedules amid COVID-19 surge