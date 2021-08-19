WLOX Careers
State educators vote to allow hybrid schedules amid COVID-19 surge

(WBTV File)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - About a month ago state educators set standards for in-person learning to be the primary teaching method this fall. That’s now changed.

Thursday, Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to allow school districts to use hybrid scheduling if needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The move reflects the severity of where the Magnolia State stands in its battle against COVID-19.

The SBE said its decision was made in consultation with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The hybrid scheduling option is available immediately and will extend through October 31, 2021.

The SBE will consider extending the option beyond November 1 at its October meeting if COVID-19 data show it is needed.

Hybrid scheduling can only be used to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

“The Mississippi Department of Education recommended the policy change because some superintendents expressed concern about the challenge of ensuring adequate social distance among students,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Hybrid scheduling gives districts another strategy to help educate students safely.”

Monday, shortly after the SBE’s announcement, the Simpson County School District announced it would offer parents the option of in-person or virtual learning.

WLBT will keep you posted on what other schools follow suit.

