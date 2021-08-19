WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

South Mississippi mom contracts COVID-19, delivers healthy baby

Tessa, Joshua, and Blakey Williamson pose for a photo on Thursday at Singing River Gulfport.
Tessa, Joshua, and Blakey Williamson pose for a photo on Thursday at Singing River Gulfport.(Singing River Health System)
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With COVID-19 surging in the state, many people are at risk, including pregnant women. One South Mississippi mom recounts her story as she delivered a healthy baby while also battling the deadly virus.

Tessa Williamson, 27, was a healthy, avid bicyclist, but five weeks before her baby was due, she began having trouble breathing. She got tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive.

Two days after she went to the hospital, doctors delivered her baby by c-section. However, Tessa’s breathing got worse and she was moved to ICU and put on high-flow oxygen.

“Definitely was very scary to be moved to the ICU,” said Williamson. “Not being able to be with my newborn baby probably was one of the worst parts.”

Although Williamson is still on oxygen, she was well enough to go home with her baby girl. On Thursday, two-week-old Blakey Rose had her her first check-up and received a clean bill of health.

“We’ve been very lucky with our pre-term babies,” said Director of Newborn Services Neonatologist Dr. Brad Goldenberg. “They’ve all been very stable. A couple with minor respiratory problems, but nothing really very serious yet.”

Tessa’s decision to not be vaccinated was based on the information available at the time she got pregnant.

“There wasn’t a lot of research with the vaccines and pregnancy, so after consulting with my doctor,” she said. “We decided we were going to wait.”

The vaccines have since been proven safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Both the FDA and the College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists now recommend vaccinations.

“It’ll definitely protect the baby,” said Goldenberg. “It’ll provide antibodies for the baby to fight off infection if they do get exposed. It’s a win-win for both mom and baby.”

Tessa and her husband, Joshua will now focus their attention on their new baby and getting her healthy again.

“This virus is nothing to play with,” said Tessa. “I mean having to go on oxygen, especially at my age is quite an ordeal, but I’m blessed to be home.”

Tessa is also a Singing River Healthy System employee. After what she experienced, several Singing River emergency room nurses decided to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pascagoula High School will be closed for the next two weeks due to COVID-19. It is set to...
Pascagoula High to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,085 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
4,085 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Joseph Ray Jones, 42, is wanted in George County on two counts of commercial burglary and by...
WANTED: Suspect wanted in George County believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Edward Sipp, pictured left, was arrested after officers saw him climbing out of the window a...
Police: Burglary suspect arrested after officers see him climbing out of window
John Rounsaville
‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

Thursday, Mississippi school leaders voted to allow school districts to use hybrid scheduling...
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright talks about hybrid scheduling
More than 100 pregnant women have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mississippi. OBGYN Dr. Don...
Dr. Don Gaddy talks about COVID-19 and pregnant women
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’