South Mississippi mom contracts COVID-19, delivers healthy baby

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With COVID-19 surging in the state, many people are at risk, including pregnant women. One South Mississippi mom recounts her story as she delivered a healthy baby while also battling the deadly virus.

Tessa Williamson, 27, was a healthy, avid bicyclist, but five weeks before her baby was due, she began having trouble breathing. She got tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive.

Two days after she went to the hospital, doctors delivered her baby by c-section. However, Tessa’s breathing got worse and she was moved to ICU and put on high-flow oxygen.

“Definitely was very scary to be moved to the ICU,” said Williamson. “Not being able to be with my newborn baby probably was one of the worst parts.”

Although Williamson is still on oxygen, she was well enough to go home with her baby girl. On Thursday, two-week-old Blakey Rose had her her first check-up and received a clean bill of health.

“We’ve been very lucky with our pre-term babies,” said Director of Newborn Services Neonatologist Dr. Brad Goldenberg. “They’ve all been very stable. A couple with minor respiratory problems, but nothing really very serious yet.”

Tessa’s decision to not be vaccinated was based on the information available at the time she got pregnant.

“There wasn’t a lot of research with the vaccines and pregnancy, so after consulting with my doctor,” she said. “We decided we were going to wait.”

The vaccines have since been proven safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Both the FDA and the College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists now recommend vaccinations.

“It’ll definitely protect the baby,” said Goldenberg. “It’ll provide antibodies for the baby to fight off infection if they do get exposed. It’s a win-win for both mom and baby.”

Tessa and her husband, Joshua will now focus their attention on their new baby and getting her healthy again.

“This virus is nothing to play with,” said Tessa. “I mean having to go on oxygen, especially at my age is quite an ordeal, but I’m blessed to be home.”

Tessa is also a Singing River Healthy System employee. After what she experienced, several Singing River emergency room nurses decided to get vaccinated.

