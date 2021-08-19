WLOX Careers
Rain showers for some. Dangerous heat for many.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Rain showers and thunder have occurred in parts of South Mississippi already early Thursday. It’s a good idea to take your umbrella today since scattered thunderstorms are expected from time to time. High pressure is beginning to take over our region, cranking up the summer heat. Hot high temperatures in the 90s today combined with high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat index over 110 degrees possible. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Drink plenty of water. Seek shade or air conditioning. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses. By tomorrow, there will be less atmospheric moisture to work with which should kick off a trend of a less rainy weather pattern which means hotter temperatures Friday into the weekend. In the tropics, Grace is headed to Mexico and Henri remains near Bermuda both posing no threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

