WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Perkinston Elementary School temporarily moves to virtual learning

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Perkinston Elementary School will temporarily move to...
Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Perkinston Elementary School will temporarily move to virtual learning.(Perkinston Elementary School)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Perkinston Elementary School students will temporarily move to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Students will begin virtual learning on Friday, August, 20, 2021 and will continue for the next 14 days. It also needs to be noted that this only affects Perkinston Elementary students.

All other schools will remain on regular schedule.

PARENTS, this is for PES only.

Posted by Perkinston Elementary School on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Students will return to their regular schedule on September 3, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pascagoula High School will be closed for the next two weeks due to COVID-19. It is set to...
Pascagoula High to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,085 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
4,085 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Joseph Ray Jones, 42, is wanted in George County on two counts of commercial burglary and by...
WANTED: Suspect wanted in George County believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Edward Sipp, pictured left, was arrested after officers saw him climbing out of the window a...
Police: Burglary suspect arrested after officers see him climbing out of window
UMMC Vice-Chancellor Lou Ann Woodward speaks outside a second field hospital set up at UMMC to...
Samaritan’s Purse responding to ‘a disaster of our own making’

Latest News

WLOX 1:40-3:30pm
Logan Strauss, 5, does his schoolwork at home with his laptop while participating in an online...
State educators vote to allow hybrid schedules amid COVID-19 surge
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19
Join us Thursday, August 19th at 7 p.m. on WLOX ABC for "Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall"...
WATCH TONIGHT at 7pm: Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall