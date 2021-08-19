New KAFB gate should be open sometime in 2022

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Work continues on the $20 million project to get that new gate into Kessler Air Force Base open.

Construction delays due to weather and the pandemic have pushed back the opening of the gate that will link up Keesler with Division Street.

The project has four phases, with the first being the completed roundabout on Forrest Avenue.

A look at construction work happening on the main KAFB gate just off Division St. Phase 1, this roundabout, is already complete. pic.twitter.com/74peRPN0tz — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 19, 2021

Phase two is the pavilion, where four cars at a time can be checked.

Phase 2 is this Pavilion, where 4 cars at a time can be checked heading into Keesler. pic.twitter.com/jKdYDyTnx9 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 19, 2021

The third phase is the commercial trucking center, while phase four is the construction of the new visitors center.

Phase 3 is the commercial truck entrance. I’m told it can handle 2 18 wheelers at a time, and it also has a ramp underneath for specific inspections. pic.twitter.com/yazelr4IGB — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 19, 2021

“This project has been a big partnership between the City of Biloxi and Keesler Air Force Base,” said Col. Ryan Crowley, 81st Support Group Commander. “Ultimately, both sides brought about $10 million to the table to complete work on base and off base. We know this cements the partnership for decades to come for Biloxi and Keesler.”

Barring any more construction delays, the hope is to get the new gate open sometime next year.

Phase 4 is construction of a new visitors center. The hope is all of this will be complete sometime next year. Weather and pandemic delays have pushed this $37 million project back a while. pic.twitter.com/bv18nAg5oD — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 19, 2021

Colonel Crowley also said when the Division Street gate is finished, it should be open 24-7, as will the Pass Road Gate. He said at that time, the Meadows Drive gate will be closed.

Base officials are still working on future plans for the White Avenue gate.

