WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Harrison County superintendent prefers virtual learning option rather than closing

By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County School District is making changes to navigate through the pandemic. Parents now have the option to have their child learn from home from August 23rd to September 3rd.

Shaterika Heath has been there and doesn’t want to go back. Virtual learning, with her three children who attend Bel-Aire Elementary School, was difficult at best.

“So, I was at home being a teacher,” she said with a laugh. “Didn’t know I was able to be a teacher. That’s what happened.”

She’s having her school computer checked for backup if, for some reason, virtual becomes a mandate.

“Just in case, because you never know,” she said.

However, Heath likes having the choice.

“I would rather have them in school due to the experience I dealt with last year,” she said. “I know everything was starting up in the beginning. But because of the simple fact that there are testing and things that these kids have to know in order to pass. I prefer, and I feel strongly, that they work with their teachers.”

Superintendent Mitchell King feels the same way. Last year’s virtual effort just didn’t work well.

“Our students lost a lot of education during that time,” he said. “And we’ve had to do a lot of things this year at the beginning of the year to try to re-mediate that learning loss that our students had last year.”

But as COVID-19 numbers continue to spike, and parents began to speak up, the virtual option was presented.

Forms were sent out Wednesday and are expected back Friday.

“We don’t know if it will stop the spread of the COVID virus or not,” King said. “We’re not medical experts, we don’t have that information. But, we do think it will give us an opportunity to stop, look at and make sure that we’re doing the best for our students.”

Virtual students will return on Sept. 7. King said many protocols are in place, including sanitization, But masks remain optional.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pascagoula High School will be closed for the next two weeks due to COVID-19. It is set to...
Pascagoula High to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,085 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
4,085 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Joseph Ray Jones, 42, is wanted in George County on two counts of commercial burglary and by...
WANTED: Suspect wanted in George County believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Edward Sipp, pictured left, was arrested after officers saw him climbing out of the window a...
Police: Burglary suspect arrested after officers see him climbing out of window
John Rounsaville
‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall
Work continues on the $20 million project to get that new gate into Kessler Air Force Base open.
New KAFB gate should be open sometime in 2022
Tessa, Joshua, and Blakey Williamson pose for a photo on Thursday at Singing River Gulfport.
South Mississippi mom contracts COVID-19, delivers healthy baby
Parents in the Harrison County School District now have a virtual learning option for their...
Harrison County superintendent prefers virtual learning option rather than closing