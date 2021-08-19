WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Republican governor issued an executive order Thursday banning cities from requiring businesses to enforce local pandemic restrictions.

But what impact, if any, the measure would have on new mask requirements in Atlanta, Savannah and other cities was not clear.

At a news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses to be the city’s mask and vaccine police. He said he was concerned about measures in Atlanta and Savannah.

Both cities have mask requirements, but it was not immediately clear that either would be affected by the governor’s order.

The order comes amid an explosion in COVID cases in the state.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— U.S. schools open amid record coronavirus delta wave

— Maine Sen. Angus King tests positive for virus

— Africa WHO official knocks nations that ‘hoard’ vaccines

— 4 of Florida’s 5 largest school districts to require masks

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pascagoula High School will be closed for the next two weeks due to COVID-19. It is set to...
Pascagoula High to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,085 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new...
4,085 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Joseph Ray Jones, 42, is wanted in George County on two counts of commercial burglary and by...
WANTED: Suspect wanted in George County believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Edward Sipp, pictured left, was arrested after officers saw him climbing out of the window a...
Police: Burglary suspect arrested after officers see him climbing out of window
John Rounsaville
‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

Tessa, Joshua, and Blakey Williamson pose for a photo on Thursday at Singing River Gulfport.
South Mississippi mom contracts COVID-19, delivers healthy baby
Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home...
Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly hitting staff member
School boards clash with the governor and some parents over mask mandates.
Judge won’t dismiss suit on Florida school mask mandate ban
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol