‘Be prepared for a possible decrease in access to EMS’: Hospital strain placing burden on ambulance services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The toll COVID-19 is taking on Mississippi’s hospital system is also weighing heavily on another critical state resource - ambulance services.

“Paramedics stay with their patients,” University Mississippi Medical Center’s Ruth Cummins said. “They can’t unload them into an exam room bed, a responsibility of ambulance services, because all 50 are full.”

Cummins said this was the case Tuesday in the ER as four gurneys lined up end to end just inside the entrance.

An electronic board mounted on the wall lists patients en route by ambulance or medical helicopter transports. Many are COVID-positive transfers from other facilities, including a young pregnant woman. They’re all labeled “urgent,” or “critical,” or “high risk.” One was in a car wreck but not wearing a seat belt. Another was a transfer, already intubated.

“When ambulances can’t offload patients in the emergency department, that means those ambulances aren’t out on the street, able to take 911 calls. And those people can’t get to the hospital because of a lack of ambulances,” Dr. Kendall McKenzie said, professor and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and a veteran battlefield surgeon.

Dr. McKenzie said, “it’s a confluence of issues coming together that is creating a massive disaster situation.”

Julia Clarke of the Mississippi Ambulance Alliance explained the reality of the crisis.

“The Mississippi EMS system is currently under critical strain,” Clarke said. “Citizens throughout the state are already experiencing extended response times to 911 calls due to increased call volume and healthcare systems being saturated.”

MAA meets weekly to discuss the current state of our EMS system but says, unfortunately, all counties should be prepared for a possible decrease in access to EMS.

“This is due to healthcare facilities throughout the state being oversaturated with COVID-19 patients, which directly impacts EMS providers,” Clark said. “Additionally, EMS providers are exposed and contracting COVID-19, which creates staffing shortages. Finally, increased bed placement times, longer-distance transports due to oversaturation at hospitals, and required decontamination of all ambulances and equipment following each transport are placing significant strain on the system.”

In the past few weeks, MAA says all ambulance companies have seen an increase in 911 calls due to COVID.

The organization says ambulance companies have been expected to maintain their 911 readiness at the pre-COVID levels while also handling the increase of the COVID transports.

Clarke said ambulance crews are stretched to capacity, and the state’s tinderbox is even direr in smaller communities.

“In some areas of rural Mississippi, most people do not realize, EMS is the only healthcare provider for some communities. We are the healthcare safety net. Ambulance services not only in Mississippi but across America continue to struggle for funding during this pandemic,” Clark said. “We are not reimbursed as other healthcare facilities. This has left EMS systems strained statewide. The time on task for our transports has increased, supply costs have increased, staffing costs have increased while our reimbursement has remained the same.”

MAA said ambulance companies would need the funding assistance and leadership of the state to survive the pandemic.

The ambulance advocate said, “it’s important that EMS be given the same support and funding as other healthcare providers have been provided during the pandemic so we may continue to serve our communities with the proper staffing and resources.”

In the meantime, Clarke said everyone can do something to lessen the strain on the system.

“We’d like to ask the public to use the 911 system for life-threatening emergencies. Calling an ambulance company thinking that it will get you to the front of the line at the hospital isn’t true,” Clark said. “Hospitals triage the patients we arrive with based on presenting condition.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.