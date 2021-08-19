WLOX Careers
8 in ICU at children’s hospital, many too young to be vaccinated

Avery Mitchell is in the ICU at Children's of Mississippi.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Children’s of Mississippi is one of many hospitals dealing with extra patients fighting COVID-19.

The hospital reports that eight children are currently in the ICU as of Thursday morning. Five of those children are under 12, meaning they are too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

University of Mississippi Medical Center says of their patients, 28 are children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. This represents the highest number of pediatric patients at the hospital since the pandemic began.

That means children make up 20 percent of the total patients at UMMC battling COVID-19.

Every one of the children is unvaccinated.

“The best way to protect ALL of Mississippi’s kids from COVID-19 is for everyone age 12 and up to get vaccinated,” the children’s hospital’s tweet reads.

UMMC has already had to open multiple field hospitals in their parking garages to deal with the dual issue of a shortage of workers and an influx of COVID patients.

“You know, one of my worries is that the more cases that we see, the more that’s going to translate into hospitalizations and, ultimately, more severe outcomes in those children,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Wednesday.

