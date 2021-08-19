WLOX Careers
4,807 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 1,097 new cases and 4 new deaths reported Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,807 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths in the state on Thursday. The number of new cases is the 24-hour total reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.

Of those cases, 1,097 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that one-day period. Those new cases were reported in Harrison County (493), Jackson County (237), Hancock County (125), Pearl River County (128), George County (86), and Stone County (28).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George359757619
Hancock5562917115
Harrison26,27035150972
Jackson19,11427326537
Pearl River664216720440
Stone2913398514

In the six lower counties, one new death that happened between Aug. 7-18 was reported in Harrison County. Additional deaths that occurred between Nov. 26, 2020, and Aug. 12, 2021, were identified through death certificate reports in Jackson County (1), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1).

As of Aug. 18 at 3pm, there have been a total of 401,201 cases and 7,937 deaths reported.

Between July 14-27, 2021, there were 97 people who died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That number more than doubled between July 28 and Aug. 10, when 233 people died from the virus, said MSDH.

In the last few weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 17, there were 1,633 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 486 were in the ICU and 319 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

