Women in Construction graduate receives scholarship to further career

By Brandy McGill
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One graduate from the Women in Construction program is beyond prepared to soar in the construction industry. Not only has she completed the program, but she’s also received a scholarship package to further her career.

“Hope,” said recent graduate Asia Louis.

Hope is just one word that came to Louis’s mind Tuesday to describe the Women in Construction program.

“I guess it just opened my mind to that I could be more than just an office worker, teacher, or nurse,” Louis said. “It really gave me the confidence growing up that I truly could be anything I wanted to be,” she said.

That’s the mindset that motivated Louis to graduate from the program, but not once did Louis think she would receive nearly $2,000 worth in tools upon completion.

“Honestly it’s an honor to be given this scholarship,” Louis said. “I feel like this is really going to provide a solid career and foundation for my family.”

The Southeastern Construction Owners and Associates Roundtable, better known as SCOAR, partners with programs to help provide more resources and opportunities.

“You’re on a wonderful path and you’ve chosen a great career,” said SCOAR CEO Debbie Dickinson.

“SCOAR reaches out to us and we as a program look at our graduates and students and send invitations to write essays,” said Ruth with Women in Construction. “So they submit an essay kind of outlining where they want to go with their career. A little bit about their history then SCOAR reviews those essays then selects a recipient.”

Several different tools are used during the course, and now Louis owns some of her own.

“I know that sometimes we have graduates come and ask for those same tools and they’re costly,” Ruth said. “Just the drill package alone was probably $600 to $800.”

Louis said now she will begin the Millwright apprenticeship to later become a trainer to help other women.

