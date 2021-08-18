WANTED: Suspect wanted in George County believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in George County are looking for a man who they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Joseph Ray Jones, 42, was identified by the George County Sheriff’s Office after a convenience store in the Howell community was burglarized Monday.

According to Sheriff Keith Havard, deputies were called to the Dog River Pit Stop on Highway 612 after a report about a possible gas leak. When they arrived, deputies found that several items were stolen from the store and that the store’s fuel storage tanks had been tampered with.

A vehicle parked near the store was also found to be broken into and had several items missing from it, including a firearm, stated the release from the sheriff’s office. Not long after this burglary, another firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in the area, said the release.

Surveillance footage from the store, along with tips from the public, identified Joseph Ray Jones as the suspect. A silver truck Jones was driving was recovered by investigators on Tuesday. Inside that truck, authorities say they found several items that had been reported stolen, along with other evidence implicating Jones in the burglaries.

In addition to being wanted in George County on two counts of commercial burglary, Jones is also wanted by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for one count of escaping custody. He may have ties to both Howell and the Wilmer, Ala. area.

He is described as a white male standing 5′6″ and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair that may be shaved or balding, blue eyes, and several tattoos on his shoulders. Authorities say he may attempt to steal a vehicle and they are urging citizens to be on the lookout for him. If you see Jones or have any information about his whereabouts, please immediately contact your local law enforcement. Tips to George County Sheriff’s Office can be made online or at 601-947-4811.

Anonymous tips can be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

Sheriff Havard and his staff would like to remind the citizens of George County to ALWAYS lock your vehicles and homes, and NEVER leave valuables in plain sight in a vehicle or easily-accessible area.

