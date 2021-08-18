Very hot and humid today. Hit or miss showers and storms possible.

So far, it’s been very hot and humid. We’ll stay in the low 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will climb near 105 at times. Some of us will get relief from the heat with hit or miss showers and storms. A few of these will produce heavy downpours.

Tonight will be warm and humid. Rain chances will decrease after the sunset. However, a few coastal showers are possible in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 70s. Thursday afternoon will feature hit or miss showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

A ridge of high pressure will build in Friday and through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and only isolated showers and storms are expected. The heat index could range from 100-110.

In the tropics, we now have Hurricane Grace in the Caribbean. It is expected to move westward into the Southern Gulf, and it will likely make landfall in Mexico by the weekend. It is not a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Henri is near Bermuda, and it is expected to become a hurricane this week. It will move north this week, and it could clip the New England area this weekend. It is not a threat to the Gulf.

