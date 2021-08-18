State representatives visit Prentiss hemp processing plant

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A few state representatives went to tour the new hemp processing plant in Prentiss Tuesday morning.

Not only is the plant the only of its kind in the state, but it is also the largest of its kind in the southern region of the United States.

The state officials were Sen. Joey Fillingane for District 41, Rep. Noah Sanford of District 90 and Rep. DeKeither Stamps of District 66.

Stamps says he attended the tour to gain knowledge about the crop and how it can help Mississippi grow.

“The hemp industry is a budding revenue that we have in this state, and we just need to build our education up to and invest in this commodity, so we can grow it just like we grow cotton and just like we grow timber and hay,” says Stamps.

