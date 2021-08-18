Scarlet Pearl vaccination mandate earning praise and criticism

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Scarlet Pearl’s vaccine mandates are putting the casino in the spotlight.

“We have been getting attention nationwide,” said Ben Koff, Scarlet Pearl vice president of marketing. “We have people asking us how we’re going about doing this, and really, it comes down to educating our employees and associates; it comes down to compassion; and most importantly it comes down to determination and sticking to that mantra that you care.”

Even now, as the mandates have been extended to all employees – they have to get at least their first shot by noon, Aug. 27 – Koff said the move is getting positive results.

“Right now, the casino as a whole, with over a week to go to get vaccinated, we’re at 90% of associates have been vaccinated, have taken their first shot at least,” he said.

The decision already has one employee looking for other options.

“As soon as they decided that everybody was going to have to be vaccinated, like, you gave us 13 days,” said Jamie Young. She said she is just not ready.

“I’m not dead set on getting it just yet,” she said. “And the fact that I’m being forced to get it in order to work and feed my family is completely unfair.”

Just like with Scarlet Pearl’s decision, her choice to leave was not easy for her.

“I love Scarlet Pearl,” she said. “I’m not going to lie. It’s my family there, you know what I mean? My feelings are also hurt because I’m being ripped away from my girls.”

She said she respects the casino.

“I understand their opinion and their view,” Young said. “And I respect everybody else’s decision like I would like them to respect my decision.”

It is a move that the casino is committed to carrying out.

“We knew that there was a risk of employees wanting to leave,” Koff said. “We knew there was a risk to profits, but it was a risk worth taking because it’s the right thing to do.”

Koff said that the casino continues to offer vaccinations on-site for employees and their families to make it is as efficient and easy as possible once the decision is made.

In addition, the casino continues to offer a $300 incentive to get the shot.

