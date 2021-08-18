Same heat as yesterday but a better chance for pop-up thunderstorms

For Wednesday, skies will be partly cloudy and there will a better chance for more afternoon showers or thunderstorms than yesterday. High temperatures will still reach into the lower 90s. We’ll also see a moderate breeze from the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. More summertime pop-up thunderstorms tomorrow. Then less rainy and hotter Friday into the weekend. In the tropics, Grace is headed for Mexico and Henri remains near Bermuda. There are no tropical threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast over the next five days.