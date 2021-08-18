WLOX Careers
POLL: Are you scared of COVID-19?

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It seems like every day there’s a new, heartbreaking story in the news about a death from COVID-19.

Just in the last week, WLOX has reported on the law enforcement community coming together to support the family of George County Sheriff’s deputy Bobby Daffin, who died at the age of 37 leaving behind a six-year-old daughter.

There’s the story of former Pascagoula councilman Joe Abston. Just before his death Sunday, the 51-year-old apologized to his wife, telling her he was sorry for not getting the vaccine.

And the sudden death of 13-year-old Mkayla Robinson in Smith County over the weekend struck at the hearts of all Mississippi parents sending their kids back to school.

Their emotional stories are convincing a lot of people to get vaccinated. But for those who can’t or won’t get vaccinated, the news can also create a cloud of anxiety and worry.

How is it affecting you? Vote in our WLOX.com poll and tell us, “Are you scared of COVID-19?”

Our poll will remain open for voting until Thursday at 9 a.m. We’ll show the final results in our special report “Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall” airing Thursday August 19 at 7 p.m. on WLOX ABC.

