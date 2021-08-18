WLOX Careers
Pineville Road closure begins sewer line work in Long Beach

The Harrison County Utility Authority is using RESTORE Act funding to fix the outdated and worn...
The Harrison County Utility Authority is using RESTORE Act funding to fix the outdated and worn out pipes.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - How bad are some of the main sewer lines in Long Beach? Bad enough to bring out Mayor George Bass to watch as crews dig up a main stretch of Pineville Road for permanent repairs.

The Harrison County Utility Authority is using RESTORE Act funding to fix the outdated and worn out pipes.

As you can imagine, traffic that normally flows on Pineville Road has been disrupted. It just depends on where you live in Long Beach.

Near Klondyke Road, we’re told there’s major traffic issues in the mornings and afternoons. At Harper McCaughan Elementary, the cars and buses coming in were moving pretty smoothly Wednesday morning.

Long Beach Fresh Produce & BBQ opened last November during the peak of the pandemic. It’s located across from the school on Pineville Road.

“This week has taken our business down to about 10 percent of what we normally do in volume,” said owner Keith Brown. “Just opening a business during the pandemic, the timing wasn’t right for us, and it’s been a real struggle to get it up and going. And now this business with the road and our access point being blocked off has put the final nail in our coffin.”

The sewer line work will also take place in other parts of Long Beach during the next year.

