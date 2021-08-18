Pascagoula High to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula High is joining several schools throughout South Mississippi in closing its doors due to COVID-19. The high school will be closed for the next two weeks and is set to reopen Sept. 2.

In the statewide school report released Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, Pascagoula High reported that 36 employees at the school have tested positive for COVID since school began. Of those, 20 tested positive last week, according to the report, which is for the week of Aug. 9-13, 2021.

Six students have tested positive so far this year, states the report.

Schools are not required to report to MSDH, though it is strongly encouraged.

Click here to see the statewide school report in detail.

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is partnering with Singing River Health System to offer COVID vaccines to students ages 12 and older and employees.

Shots will be administered Friday at Pascagoula High from 8-9am and at Gautier High from 10-11am. Another event on Friday, Aug. 27, will be available from 8-9am at Colmer Middle School and from 10-11am at Gautier Middle School.

All students must be over the age of 12 and have a signed permission slip by their parents.

COVID Vaccination information for PGSD Students and Employees Posted by Pascagoula-Gautier School District on Friday, August 13, 2021

