WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

MSDH relies on recommendations, not requirements, for school districts to notify parents of COVID-19 outbreaks

MSDH relies on recommendations, not requirements, for school districts to notify parents of...
MSDH relies on recommendations, not requirements, for school districts to notify parents of COVID-19 outbreaks(WLBT)
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the Mississippi State Department of Health requires school districts to report positive COVID-19 cases and quarantine information to the agency every week so leaders can track outbreaks, the same agency doesn’t require school districts to tell parents when an outbreak could endanger their child through close contact.

Agency spokesperson Liz Sharlot told 3 On Your Side that MSDH recommends the schools notify parents, but “there is not a requirement from MSDH that this occur.”

Sharlot said the agency provides prevention and response recommendations under public health guidance that all schools and school districts should be following.

“We choose to do that out of a moral obligation; we feel like we have to try and keep our community up to date on how our numbers are going, especially when it directly affects their children in our schools,” said Austin Brown, who handles district reporting for Madison County Schools.

Brown said they do their best to reach out to the parent as soon as they’re made aware of a positive test, and then the ten-day quarantine process begins.

At Clinton Public Schools, vaccinated students do not have to be quarantined, but parents do need to monitor them for symptoms.

“When the big things happen, when everything is is gonna fall apart, and the sky is falling, if that’s the first time that we’re putting anything out to our parents, how do we know they’re going to listen to us?” said Clinton Public Schools spokesperson Robert Chapman. “We’re letting them know from the get go.”

Neither Brown nor Chapman would comment on other districts in the state that may not report, nor did they say whether the state needed to be more strict with its policies.

The news comes as State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers told colleagues Tuesday that more than 20,000 Mississippi students had been placed under quarantine, with a little more than half of the state’s school districts reporting that information.

Byers himself lamented that some districts weren’t completely following MSDH guidelines intended to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“What we’re finding is that a lot of schools are picking and choosing through these recommendations in a cafeteria-style process. And the intent of this really needs to be all of these things in order to prevent transmission,” Byers said.

Brown said they are constantly monitoring cases within the district and county to make adjustments as they need to.

“Presently, we have not had to go virtual for any period of time with any large groups. And hopefully we will not have to do that moving forward. But it is a working document, because conditions on the ground, if you will, can and do change. And so we want to be ready for if and when they do,” Brown said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
This is the second Gulf Coast casino to mandate vaccinations for employees after the Scarlet...
Second Coast casino mandates COVID-19 vaccine for employees
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
As of Aug. 15, there were 1539 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
8th grader at Raleigh Junior High, described as a ‘perfect student,’ dies of COVID complications

Latest News

One Women in Construction graduate now owns at least $2,000 worth of tools. This comes after...
Women in Construction graduate receives scholarship to further career
A patient of Dr. Alisha Ware poses for a photo the day before she planned to get a COVID-19...
Doctor dispels myths surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy
According to the state department of health, there have been 109 pregnant women hospitalized...
Concerns about COVID-19 vaccines effect on pregnancy unwarranted
State Rep. Dekeither Stamps stands for a photo with the Mississippi Hemp Association.
State representatives visit Prentiss hemp processing plant