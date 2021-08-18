WLOX Careers
Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight works to build better relationships within the city

Moss Point’s new administration is putting together pieces of the puzzle day by day to improve...
Moss Point’s new administration is putting together pieces of the puzzle day by day to improve the city. Mayor Knight says it’s going to take the citizens’ help and support to get the job done.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s new administration is putting together pieces of the puzzle day by day to improve the city.

Mayor Billy Knight, Sr., said it’s going to take residents’ help and support to get the job done.

“Before we can get anybody to be interested in us, we have to clean ourselves up,” said Mayor Knight, during his presentation Wednesday.

A new image, public safety, and economic development are just some topics Knight wants to stress to residents in Moss Point.

“I see the city being more progressive with this administration.” said long-time resident, Jackie Elly.

Residents like Elly said they know change doesn’t happen overnight, but they see a difference already within the city hall.

“We want everybody to be welcome to Moss Point,” said Knight.

Knight said hosting meetings where questions are welcome is one step forward in moving the city in the right direction.

“Once the city gets this money, my question is what part of that base will small minority-owned construction companies get?” asked one Gulf Coast businessman.

“That’s the only way they’re going to understand what we’re trying to do is that understand that we are concerned about their questions,” said Knight. “I don’t know what’s on their mind unless they raise that question with me. Then, once they raise that question, they need to know I really care and will try to do something about it.”

Resident Annie Gore said she’s proud to see everyone coming together, not just in support of the city but also the school system.

“You need to get on board,” said Gore. “We’re trying to make Moss Point a great city again and we’re asking everybody to come out to these meetings and show us that you’re willing to help. And we’re willing to see Moss Point move forward. Definitely willing to help our school system, they are doing a great job,” Gore said.

“The city has a lot of potentials,” said Elly. “I grew up in Pascagoula but we’ve always admired the city of Moss Point way back and now I see it returning to that.”

